Rössing Uranium donates N.dollars 450 000 to Omaruru District Watch



Rössing Uranium donated N.dollars 453 900 to the Omaruru District Watch group which was used to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser V6, to be used in combating crime in the area.

Rössing Uranium Managing Director, Johan Coetzee at the donation handover in Swakopmund on Friday said the donation underscores Rössing Uranium’s unwavering commitment to supporting safety initiatives within the communities from which its employees hail.

‘This donation represents more than mere transportation for the team as it also symbolises our commitment to fostering secure and protected communities. Recognising the vital role played by the neighbourhood watch group in safeguarding these areas, this donation aims to enhance the team’s capabilities and effectiveness in ensuring the safety of the community of Omaruru.

He added that as a business, they recognise their responsibilities extends far beyond the boundaries of operations.

Coetzee further noted that the partnership between Rössing Uranium and the Omaruru District Watch exe

mplifies the power of collaboration in fostering a safer and more secure environment.

‘Rössing Uranium remains resolute in its belief that sustainable progress is fundamentally tied to community welfare. Through initiatives like this vehicle donation, we reaffirm our commitment to being an active contributor to community initiatives in areas which we operate and beyond,’ he concluded.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Omaruru District Watch chairman Alexander Steyn extended his heartfelt appreciation to Rössing Uranium for the significant contribution, recognising the impact it will have on their organisation in enhancing its ability to safeguard the community of Omaruru.

Source: Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA)