Rosatom constructing school hall at Naosanabus Primary School in Omaheke

Headspring Investments has availed N.dollars 1.8 million for the construction of a school hall and full-service kitchen at the Naosanabus Primary School in the Omaheke Region.

The investment includes N.dollars 405 000 in feeding scheme support.

Headspring Investments is a subsidiary of Uranium One, which is a subsidiary of the Russian State-owned nuclear enterprise Rosatom.

In an interview on Thursday, Uranium One Deputy Director for Strategic Communications and Reputation Management, Riaan van Rooyen told Nampa the firm has spent over N.dollars 3.8 million on corporate social responsibility (CSR) to date.

He stated that for years, the school used a corrugated shanty to make meals for its learners, but that it had collapsed and was no longer fit to prepare food in a clean and healthy environment.

“We are looking at social upliftment in the Leonardville community with the goal of addressing the people’s actual and real needs. We were able to recognise the need and assist with this initiative through talking with community people,” he said.

Construction started two weeks and will be completed by the end of September 2023.

Meanwhile, Petra Witbooi, Chairperson of the Leonardville Village Council, stated that the village council relies significantly on rates and taxes to fund developmental activities in the hopes that these programmes will be continued to the point of generating more income for the village.

Witbooi said the village council leadership appreciates such private sector initiatives and can only hope that similar investments would be made accessible to the village that will benefit its people.

“We invite stakeholders with business ideas to come knock on our doors. We have enough land to build more infrastructure and enterprises,” she added.

Witbooi said the governor’s recent State of the Region Address emphasised the potential for many developmental efforts in the village, and the council is therefore pleased to note that Leonardville is keeping up with the rest of the region.

