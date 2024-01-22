Road crashes kill 41 people in Bono Region – NRSA By Dennis Peprah

Road crashes left 41 people dead in the Bono Region in 2023, available statistics from the Bono Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) reveals.

According to Madam Abigail Atinpoka, the Bono Regional Head of the NRSA, the region recorded 134 crashes, involving 184 vehicles.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the update of the accident cases and precautionary measures, she said 133 people also sustained various degrees of injuries.

A total of 13 pedestrians were also knocked with the region recording 48 motorcycle cases within the same period. Comparatively, Madam Atinpoka said the region saw an overall increase previously, except cases reported which witnessed a marginal increase of 1.5 percent.

In 2022, the region recorded 72 deaths from 134 recorded road crashes, involving 198 vehicles and injuring 152 people, stating 14 pedestrian knockdowns and 76 motorcycle cases were recorded.

That implies that the number of vehicles involved saw a seven percent dec

rease, with the number of deaths and injuries witnessing 43 percent and 12.5 percent reduction respectively, while motorcycle and pedestrian knockdowns saw a decrease of 36.84 percent and 7.14 percent respectively.

Nonetheless, Madam Atinpoka described the cases as unacceptable, and called on everybody to contribute and help bring the recorded cases of the crashes to the barest minimum in 2024.

