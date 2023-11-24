RFA donates N.dollars 9 million, vehicles to NamPol



The Road Fund Administration (RFA) on Friday donated N.dollars 9 million and 22 vehicles to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) as part of their corporate responsibility.

During the handover ceremony in Windhoek, the Inspector General of the police force, Lieutenant-General Joseph Shikongo said the vehicles will assist NamPol in its quest to render quality service to the Namibian people and visitors alike.

‘Such donations will definitely assist us to ensure police visibility on our national roads. I find it imperative to reiterate that NamPol and RFA signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 11 October 2021, for the funding of the operation of traffic law enforcement,’ he said.

Shikongo emphasised that the donated vehicles are not just assets on wheels but are symbols of the trust that the public places in the police. He added that it is NamPol’s duty and obligation to ensure their judicious use and maintenance.

At the same occasion, RFA Chief Executive Officer, Ali Ipinge, said that as a road infrastructur

e maintenance funding organisation, the RFA seeks to ensure efficient and equitable funding of road maintenance with the limited resources they collect through road user charges.

‘We take note that more is needed to meet the demanding challenges of policing a modern society that is tech-savvy and finding many means to evade law enforcement. Making strides in road safety initiatives will require concerted efforts from all multi-faceted stakeholders,’ he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency