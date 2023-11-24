Revenues from fruit export down 18% until November 21



Fruit export revenues from January to November 21, 2023 totalled only TND 142.4 million, down 18% compared to the same period last year, according to data published by the Interprofessional Fruit Grouping (GIFruits).

In terms of volume, Tunisia’s fruit exports also fell significantly, by more than 43%, from almost 68 thousand tonnes in November 2022 to around 38 thousand tonnes now.

Libya took the lion’s share, accounting for 80% of fruit exports (30.7 thousand tonnes), followed by Italy (12.7%), the United Arab Emirates (2.5%), the Netherlands (1.3%) and Kuwait (0.8%).

Tunisian peaches remain the fruit most in demand by importers. Exports of this product amounted to almost 10,000 tonnes and generated almost TND 37 million (26% of the total), while exports of pomegranates, watermelons and apples totalled 8.3, 5.6 and 4.1 thousand tonnes respectively.

Source: EN – Agence Tunis Afrique Presse