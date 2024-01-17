Residents of Ellonyi appeal to Ghana Gas to expand community bridge

Residents of Ellonyi in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region have appealed to the Ghana Gas Company to expedite work on the expansion of a bridge in the area to facilitate movement and prevent flooding.

The Ellonyi bridge was constructed by the Company in 2011 as an emergency route to facilitate the transportation of gas and other materials after the collapse of the main bridge during that time.

However, some residents say its narrow nature caused perennial flooding during the rainy season.

Nana Blay Mienzah, a Convention People’s Party (CPP) aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Jomoro, told journalists that the current state of the bridge posed a danger to road users and residents.

The pressure of water flow under the bridge anytime it rained caused a spillage to some parts of the community leading to flooding in those areas, he said.

Meanwhile, the company had appealed to residents to remain calm, while measures were put in place to expand the bridge.

Mr Stephen Donkor, the Community Departm

ent General Manager of the Company, gave the assurance that measures were being put in place to expand the bridge to accommodate the quantum of water under it to prevent flooding in the community.

Source: Ghana News Agency