Residents in Bono East commend government for improving road network



Residents in the Bono East Region have commended the government and its partners for improving the road network, a major challenge to their development.

The residents, mostly from rural communities, noted that the road network has been a significant worry, threatening their well-being and hindering development.

In Amoma, Kwame Danso, Busua, Nkoranza, and Techiman, residents lauded government efforts in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techman for restoring the road to improve their livelihoods.

We could now transport farm produce to markets, preventing post-harvest losses, and access healthcare services, they added.

During a working visit by Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister to inspect completed and ongoing projects, Mr. Samuel Ampomah Ameyaw, a farmer at Amoma, praised government efforts to improve transportation of perishable goods, particularly watermelon, tomatoes, pepper, and onion to various markets in the region.

Nana Dorwomo Ameyaw III, Divisional Chief of Amoma,

expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the road, noting it had increased access to the area for buying and selling farm produce.

He said his greatest joy was that the people could now access the area to buy farm produce, while farmers could transport their goods to other areas for local and foreign consumption.

Mr Adu-Gyan assured the people of the government’s commitment to improving lives through quality social interventions and initiatives.

He inspected various road projects, including the 17.3-kilometer Amoama junction to Ofuman township road, expected to be completed in November 2024.

The Minister also inspected other projects, including the 4.45-kilometer Busua township roads in the Nkoranza North district, costing 32 million Ghana cedis; the 9.97-kilometer Nkoranza South Municipality township roads; and the Dromankese, Skyere, Atebubu trunk road, all expected to be completed in November 2024.

Additionally, he inspected the 16-kilometre Nsunensa to Meta road, with the first phase (0-

12 kilometers) partly completed and the second phase (12-16 kilometres) which was 100 per cent completed.

