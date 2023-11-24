Reported investment in industry up 7.1% in first 10 months of 2023 (APII)



Reported investments in the industrial sector went up by 7.1% to TND 1,924.4 million in the first ten months of 2023, according to the economic bulletin published on Friday by the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII).

The number of reported investment operations continued to increase by 2.9% to 2,509. These operations will contribute to the creation of 36,035 jobs.

The sectors with an increase in reported investments during this period were agro-food (+4.0%), building materials, ceramics and glass (+25.5%), chemicals (+72.2%), textiles and clothing (+1.2%) and other sectors (+19.5%).

48% of the reported investments were in start-up projects, as they increased by 2.4% to 929.1 million TND by the end of October 2023.

Similarly, investments reported for expansion, replacement of equipment, etc. projects increased by 12% to TND 995.3 million, while the number of projects of this type increased by 8.6% and related jobs reached 16,316 in the first ten months of 2023.

Investment intention

s in total export industries rose by 6.5% to TND 832.8 million. This increase was mainly due to mechanical and electrical industries, construction materials, ceramics and glass, chemicals, textiles and garments.

Domestically-oriented industries grew by 7.7% to TND 1,091.8 million, while foreign and partnership industrial investment increased by 4.1% to TND 371.2 million. Thus, 57% of the reported investment was in non-export projects.

As for industrial investment with 100% foreign and partnership participation, it reached TND 398.4 million in the first ten months of 2023, the number of projects of this type of investment increased by 3.5%.

Finally, regional development investment went up by 16.5% to TND 955.1 million in the first ten months of 2023, compared to TND 819.5 million in the same period last year.

Source: EN – Agence Tunis Afrique Presse