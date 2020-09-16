Regular resources rise to the immense challenges of COVID-19

Regular resources allow the flexibility to allocate funds when and where they are most needed. As the COVID-19 crisis emerged and grew in magnitude, these unrestricted resources have enabled a faster and more comprehensive response.

UN Women continues to draw global attention to the many gender dimensions of COVID-19, including women’s crucial roles in tackling the pandemic. The multifaceted aspects of this crisis have shed a light on the importance of regular resources to protect gains and prevent backsliding. In recovering from the pandemic and moving beyond it, regular resources represent one of the best investments to ensure continued progress for women, girls, and their communities.

This brief summarizes how UN Women is deploying regular resources in response to COVID-19. It details the results of practical assistance to women and girls, especially those in vulnerable communities, and advocacy for a gender perspective in national, regional, and UN system efforts.

