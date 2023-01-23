Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa Persons of Concern (as of 31 December 2022)

The total population of concern (PoC) to UNHCR in West and Central Africa (WCA) relates to the people UNHCR is mandated to protect and assist. It includes those who have been forcibly displaced; those who have returned home within recent years; those who are stateless or at risk of statelessness; and other groups to whom UNHCR has extended its protection or assisted on a humanitarian basis.

The total of 1.6 million refugees represents an 6% increase from December 2021. Chad hosts the largest number of refugees in the region with 37%. Cameroon is the second largest refugee-hosting country in the region with 30%.

CAR, Sudan, and Nigeria are the main countries of origin (together 74%) of the region’s refugees with a contribution of 29%, 24%, and 21% respectively.

The number of internally displaced rose to an estimated 7.7 million. Nigeria hosts 41% of IDPs in the region. Burkina Faso is the second largest country in terms of IDPs (24%).

The Lake Chad Basin hosts 36% of forcibly displaced population in West and Central Africa. Central Sahel hosts the second largest number (33%) with the majority being Internally Displaced Persons in Burkina Faso (61%).

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees