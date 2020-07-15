Record 29 Million Africans Are Forcibly Displaced

An additional 4 million Africans were forced from their homes due to conflict and repressive governance in the past year, continuing an upward trend since 2011.

There are 29 million people in Africa who have been forcibly displaced from their homes (internally displaced, refugees, and asylum seekers). This represents a 16-percent increase from a year ago. Renewed conflict and violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Central African Republic (CAR), Ethiopia, and the Sahel have led to the increase.

The top 10 countries of origin account for nearly 90 percent of all forcibly displaced people on the continent and mirror Africa’s conflict hotspots in Central Africa and the Greater Horn.

Of the 29 million, 72 percent are internally displaced, indicating that most of Africa’s forcibly displaced are primarily intent on getting out of harm’s way and not crossing borders.

South Sudan (35 percent), CAR (28 percent), Somalia (22 percent), Eritrea (16 percent), and the DRC (7 percent) are the African countries with the greatest share of forcibly displaced proportionate to their total populations. South Sudan, Eritrea, and CAR, moreover, are three of the top five countries worldwide in terms of share of population who are refugees.

Source: Africa Center for Strategic Studies