Rally in Sfax in support of Palestinian resistance against occupation forces

As a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance, the Sfax regional trade union (URT) organised a rally of trade unionists on Sunday, followed by a march through the main streets of the city of Sfax. Participants in the rally chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian cause and called for the swift adoption of a law criminalising normalisation. In a statement to TAP, Mohamed Abbès, General Secretary of the URT in Sfax, said that the rally was staged to reaffirm the position of support to the Palestinian people, who are fighting to reclaim their stolen rights. ‘October 7 is a historic day that commemorates the victory of the Arab army and the Palestinian resistance against the forces of the Israeli occupation,” Abbes stressed. In the same context, a group of young people and representatives of civil society, as well as supporters of the July 25 process in Sfax, also organised a sit-in in front of the local municipal theatre as a sign of support for the Palestinian people.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse