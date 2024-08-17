Rains Foundation supports AEDA Primary school in Agona East



Right Reverend Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has cautioned agents of the Church not to use the pulpit to advance interest of any political party.

‘Let our pulpits resound with the gospel of Jesus Christ and win souls for the Lord’ he noted.

He said any evidence of partisanship by any Church agent would be dealt with in accordance with the mandate of the Church.

Speaking at the opening of the 24th General Assembly of the PCG at Abetifi, the Moderator indicated that given the nature of the 2024 elections, every stakeholder must be conscious of its role.

He emphasized the need for fairness and transparency in ensuring a credible electoral process to achieve the clarion call of a peaceful, credible, and acceptable election.

The Moderator expressed concern over the seeming tension and apprehension which often characterized the elections, despite the country’s extensive experience with the democratic process since 1992.

He therefore c

alled on the Electoral Commission to uphold the principles of fairness, firmness, and transparency in their operations, stressing that the acceptance of election results hinges on strict adherence to the rules.

He also urged political leaders to avoid inflammatory rhetoric, personal attacks, and disinformation during their campaigns and the media to refrain from promoting hate speech and violence before, during and after the elections

The Moderator noted that Violence must not be promoted under any circumstance considering the nature of the 2024 elections where a former President and a sitting vice President were leading the contest.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to make informed choices based on the merit of candidates, rather than being swayed by money or material influence, adding that yielding to such influences could lead to corruption and anarchy

The 24th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, brought together commissioners and corresponding members from all the 21 Presbyteries of the

Church both home and abroad to deliberate on various issues affecting the Church and the nation.

The General Assembly, which is the highest decision-making body of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana reviews activities of the Church in the previous year, plans for the ensuing year, and serves as a platform for fellowship, interactions and networking among Commissioners and Corresponding Members.

The General Assembly also takes decisions that guide the activities of the Church in subsequent years.

Source: Ghana News Agency