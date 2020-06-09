QRCS to deploy 26 medical convoy to treat 14,000 poor patients in 10 countries

June 9th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has outlined a plan to expand its annual program of medical convoys, which provide health care for poor patients in affected or underserved communities.

By the donations of charity givers in Qatar, delegations of physicians, surgeons, and medical assistants are sent by QRCS to poor countries, where they treat poor patients, perform surgeries in many specializations, and provide in-service training for medical personnel.

Also, QRCS procures surgical equipment and consumables for the host hospitals.

During 2019, QRCS deployed 10 medical convoys, providing treatment for 7,645 patients in orthopedics, cardiac catheterization for children, general surgery, urology, ENT, treatment of eye disease, and anti-blindness interventions.

Costing a total of QR 3,389,396, these achievements were made in the West Bank, Gaza (two times), Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Turkey (two times), and Sudan (three times).

This year, there are plans to deploy 26 medical convoys to 10 countries (Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Sudan, Mauritania, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Palestine, Lebanon, and Bangladesh. In total, over 14,000 patients will undergo surgical procedures in cleft lip and cleft palate surgery, fistula, eye treatment and anti-blindness, general surgery, urology, cardiothoracic surgery, ENT, plastic surgery, and orthopedics.

Other operations will include cardiac catheterizations for children and adults, as well as GP consultations.

In Ethiopia, two medical convoys will be deployed, one to treat 100 children with cleft lips/palates (cost: QR 365,000), while the other to treat anal fistula among 50 newly delivering mothers (cost: QR 1,825,000).

In Afghanistan, two medical convoys will be deployed: one will perform eye surgeries and provide medications and eyeglasses for 500 patients (cost: QR 250,000), and the other one will perform cardiac catheterizations for 230 children born with heart defects (cost: QR 2,300,000).

In Sudan, there will be seven medical convoys, including four for performing eye surgeries and securing medications and eyeglasses for 1,000 patients in West Darfur, South Kordofan, and Kassala States (cost: QR 1 million).

The remaining three will be as follows: one for performing general and urology surgeries for 100 patients (cost: QR 350,000), another for offering GP consultations for 400 patients in south Kordofan (cost: QR 200,000), and yet a third one performing for general surgery 100 patients in South Kordofan (cost: QR 350,000).

In Mauritania, there will be deployed two medical convoys, one to perform cardiac catheterizations for 70 children with congenital heart defects (QR 700,000), and the other to perform cardiac catheterizations for 50 adult patients (cost: QR 500,000).

In Iraq, a medical convoy will be deployed to perform general surgeries for 240 patients, at a cost of QR 552,000.

In Pakistan, a medical convoy costing QR 300,000 will perform thoracic surgeries for 100 patients.

Turkey will host five medical convoys as follows: urology and ENT for 300 Syrians (cost: QR 547,500); urology, plastic surgery, and general surgery for 200 Syrians (cost: QR 550,000); cardiac catheterizations for 100 Syrians (cost: QR 500,000); and urology, cardiology, eye, and orthopedics for 50 Syrians ($1.297,750).

In Palestine, QRCS will deploy three medical convoys: (1) cleft lip and cleft palate surgery for 65 children at the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) hospital in Hebron (cost: QR 340, 837); another one in urology for 50 patients (cost: QR 340,837); and support of specialized surgical procedures applied at Palestine’s hospitals, for the benefit of 200 patients (cost: QR 730,000).

When moving to Lebanon, we will see on the agenda a medical convoy to perform eye surgeries and distribute treatment and eyeglasses to 10,000 patients (cost: QR 5,292,500).

Finally, a medical convoy will perform cardiac catheterizations for 80 children suffering heart issues. These interventions will cost a total of QR 800,000.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS’s humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

Source: Qatar Red Crescent Society