QRCS supports Coronavirus control efforts in 22 countries [EN/AR]

September 21st, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is working on its large-scale project to support Coronavirus control efforts for the benefit of 320,000 people in 22 countries (Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Laos, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Sierra Leone, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, Panama, and Vanuatu.

In Palestine, QRCS’s representation mission in the West Bank and Jerusalem is working together with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to provide medications, equipment, and medical consumables, to enable the host National Society in reducing the spread of the virus across the Palestinian cities and towns.

The medical aid to be supplied to hospitals and health centers is valued at $40,000, with estimated 8,500 beneficiaries per month. More than 5,000 packages of diverse medications have already been delivered to the warehouses of PRCS.

Currently, 13 vital signs monitors are being procured to be installed in the ambulance vehicles engaged in the COVID-19 emergency response. Also, medical supplies are provided to support the medical personnel of PRCS’s ambulance services fighting the Coronavirus, thus lighten the burden on the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MOH).

The technical specifications of equipment have been designated to initiate the purchase order, through a public tender. The received bids would be examined and evaluated by the technical committee, which would then submit recommendations to the central committee for final awarding.

All the procedures of purchasing medications and medical supplies have been finalized to meet the needs of PRCS, as per the same tendering process.

This is in response to the level-3 state of emergency announced by PRCS amid a recent jump in numbers of Coronavirus infections. PRCS is the organization responsible for providing emergency care services in relation to transportation and admission to hospitals in the West Bank. Its scattered premises are utilized as quarantine and isolation facilities, in coordination with MOH.

In Tirana, the capital of Albania, an agreement was signed with the Albanian Red Cross (ARC) to implement a project to help the families financially affected by the lockdown. In cooperation with national authorities, the preparation of lists of beneficiaries is in progress. The food items are in the process of purchase, in conformity with the tendering regulations of QRCS and ARC.

Targeting 700 families (or 3,500 persons), the project involves distributing food baskets at a total cost of $20,000 to meet their needs. The beneficiaries were selected based on certain criteria, including older persons, patients, poor families, unemployed family breadwinners, and earthquake-affected families.

In Peru, 60% of protective items, control equipment, and sanitizers have already been procured, to be co-distributed by the Peruvian Red Cross in hygiene kits. The process will be completed within two weeks, and public awareness programs will be launched to promote COVID-19 preventive and health practices.

One more country to benefit from the project is Panama, where QRCS is supporting the Peruvian Red Cross with a $20,000 pickup truck to be used in the pandemic control operations. In Venezuela, $20,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) would be supplied to the Venezuelan Red Cross.

Other parts of the project are underway as follows:

• Kosovo: food baskets and hygiene kits for 271 families in 26 municipalities.

• Nepal: enhancement of COVID-19 preparedness and response measures in 21 districts.

• Sierra Leone: preventive supplies (jerrycans, waste containers, soaps, hand sanitizers, and public hand washing tanks), public informative materials, and media information shows will be produced for the benefit of 103,311 persons in Freetown, Bombali, and Koinadugu, at a total cost of $20,000. ##End of Text##

