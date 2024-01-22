Qatar Charity commissions centralised borehole project at Bulengna in Wa East

An International Non-governmental organization in Ghana, Qatar Charity, has commissioned a Centralised borehole water system at Bulenga in the Upper West Region.

It uses solar panel Energy to power reservoirs to produce clean drinking water for residents.

The project, which commenced last November 2023 and was powered with some sustainable climate resilient solar panels and pumps which are sustainable, pilot, and unique to that effect, offering the Qatar Charity, water solutions model project in Ghana.

The project is aimed at providing clean and safe drinking water to more than 1500 people of the village through a network of pipelines and fixed storing reservoirs/tanks at various central points along with installation of group taps for easy access to all.

It is the first ever best water intervention that the village has witnessed so far.

Reacting to the feasibility and project success, Programmes manager Qatar Charity, Mr. Munim Shah said the method adopted in the project design was cost-effective, envi

ronmentally-friendly, and implemented to fulfil the needs of clean drinking water for the residents of the village as it operated with sunlight in the day and filled the reservoir tanks to provide a means of water storage for use during the night.

As part of his address, he demonstrated the engineering of the project, where two boreholes were to complement each other in case of low or dry water, and allowing two solar pumps to pump the two boreholes water to three water storage tanks installed on the stand with the capacity of 5000 litres each.

The main tank is installed on ground with the capacity of 10000 liters.

The Total water storage is 35000 liters at project site. There are four main water storage points/tanks each with 2500-liter capacity, installed at four different locations of the village along with 4 tap stands for easy access to water near to the doorsteps.

All these water points across the village have been connected to the main reservoirs.

According to him, QATAR CHARITY’s role was to prov

ide clean drinking water through the construction of the centralized borehole, whereas the people, after the implementation, had the ultimate responsibility to ensure its safety, operation, and maintenance.

The chief of the community Mr. Abdullah Mohamed chago expressed his feelings of gratitude for QATAR CHARITY during the opening ceremony.

He said lack of access to clean drinking water was a big issue for the entire village, which had been resolved by QC without using electricity through an environment friendly solar water supply project, which would ensure adequate water availability for deserving and needy community of the Upper West.

He acknowledged, with immense gratitude to Qatar Charity, the fact that the project would forever serve as a lasting blessing for the residents of Bulenga, contributing to the promotion of health and well-being for the entire community.

‘The efficient solar-powered water distribution system represents a positive step towards improving living conditions and enhancing deve

lopment prospects in this remote village of the Upper West region,’ the Chief added.

Source: Ghana News Agency