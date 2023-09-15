Public Prosecutor’s Office launches investigation into breaches in BNA’s lending practices

The public prosecutor’s office has ordered a judicial investigation into violations in the granting of loans to individuals and companies by the Banque Nationale Agricole (BNA), spokesperson for the Tunis Court of First Instance, Mohamed Zitouna, told TAP on Friday.

The investigation will be carried out by the National Unit for the Investigation of Complex Financial Offences, which operates under the Directorate of Judicial Police, he added.

President Kais Saied, on Thursday, visited the BNA’s headquarters, where he presented bank officials with a dossier proving that their institution had broken the law and embezzled public funds.

He assured them that the Financial Analysis Committee would take the necessary measures and that those involved would be held accountable.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse