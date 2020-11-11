Protection in Danger Monthly News Brief – October 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

04 October 2020: Between Ouintokoulga and Kiemna-Yarce villages, Pissila department, Sanmatenga province, a convoy of 46 IDPs was reportedly intercepted by armed men who identified themselves as jihadists. Unconfirmed reports suggest the perpetrators were JNIM or ISGS militants. 25 male IDPs were executed, and one male IDP was injured. The perpetrators released the women and children. Sources:

AA, Aljazeera, Reuters and UN News

Central African Republic

27 October 2020: In Batangafo town, Ouham prefecture, violent altercations between two armed groups in and around the IDP camp in Batangafo has led 2,000 IDPs to seek refuge in the local Medecins San Frontieres hospital and another 700 in the MINUSCA compound. An unknown number of IDPs are also hiding in the bush. Humanitarian actors have also temporarily suspended their activities and some evacuated from Batangafo. Source: ECHO

Democratic Republic of Congo

30 October 2020: Near Malinde village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, two Congolese INGO aid workers, one Burundian refugee, and one Congolese contractor were kidnapped when their vehicle was ambushed by armed men dressed in military attire. Reportedly, the abductors demanded a ransom of 50,000 USD. Sources: Actualite, La Prunelle and SOS Medias

Nigeria

31 October 2020: Between Maiduguri and Baga, Borno state, three ISWAP fighters were killed by a Nigerian Air Force airstrike while trying to ambush an IDP convoy. Source: Twitter 28 October 2020: In Monguno LGA, Borno state, residents and IDPs were attacked by Boko Haram militants with guns and explosives.

Source: ACLED1 and Vanguard Nigeria

South Sudan

04 October 2020: In Rubkona, Unity state, an IDP was killed in the vicinity of the UNMISS camp by 2 unknown gunmen who, according to anonymous witnesses, were wearing military uniforms. Source: Sudan’s Post

Sudan

20 and 21 October 2020: In the villages of Haddad, Ed Dekka, Donkey Abyad, Um Asal and Um Zagrad, in Gereida locality, several Masalit settlements and IDP camps were attacked by Fellata pastoralists. At least thirteen people were killed and twenty-eight were wounded. Around 4,850 families were displaced in the attacks, and at least 200 houses set on fire. Sources: ACLED1 and Dabanga Sudan

Tanzania

25 October 2020: In the Mtendeli Refugee Camp, Kibondo district, Kigoma region, a Burundian refugee was abducted by unidentified men in a civil vehicle. He was found the next day in the camp, incapable of recalling any details of what happened to him. Source: SOS Medias Burundi

Source: Insecurity Insight