Promote traditional festivals to boost domestic tourism-Chief

Nene Okpatakpla Sasraku IV, Divisional Chief of Manya Aklomuase of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, has urged the government to promote traditional festivals to help boost tourism and drive development. Emphasising the importance of festivals in shaping a nation, he said that festivals were vibrant expressions of culture, heritage, and traditions, acting as a bridge between history and the present. He also highlighted the significance of acknowledging the vital role those traditional authorities played in promoting tourism and development. The chief was speaking at Manya Kpongunor during the 2023 Annual Ngmayem Festival Mini Durbar of the Manya Aklomuase Division of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region on the theme, ‘Tradition to Tourism: Leveraging Festivals to Promote Tourism.’ Nene Sasraku IV stated the importance of tradition, culture, and heritage as the foundation of any society and that these elements should be harnessed to promote tourism and drive economic growth. He urged the need for collaboration between various stakeholders, such as municipal and district assemblies, Members of Parliament, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, traditional authorities, companies, and communities. Mr. Simon Kweku Tetteh, the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, encouraged the community to unite and work towards development in the area. He highlighted that unity and cooperation were crucial for making progress and overcoming obstacles, and he reiterated the commitment to restore the long-standing eleven-kilometre Somanya-Kpong road. According to him, efforts are being made to rehabilitate the Atua Government Hospital Road and Abanse Bank Junction to Teme Road.

Source: Ghana News Agency