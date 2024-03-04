‘Project of Economic Corridors’ focus of working session in Gafsa governorate

A working session was held, Monday, at the headquarters of the governorate of Gafsa. It focused on «the Project of Economic Corridors» linking the border post of Bouchebka-Talabat to the governorates of Kasserine, Gafsa and Gabès.

The project costs 1,700 million dinars in funds.

The first economic corridor in the area consists of duplicating the National Road No. 15, linking the Bouchebka-Talabat border post (Kasserine Governorate) to the «A1» highway at the level of the city of Gabès, said, Director of Bridges and Roads in the Equipment and Housing Ministry, Asma Hachemi.

The second economic corridor in the region also involves the duplication of the National Road No. 3 linking the Bouchebka border point to Tozeur, and the National Road No. 16 connecting the governorate of Tozeur and the borders of the governorate of Gabès, Hachemi pointed out, underlining that the redevelopment phase will target 242 km of roads.

The project in question is of paramount importance from an economic standpoint as it will co

ntribute to the development of the interior regions, the same source said, adding that it will also connect the strip of border areas to the coastal regions, including the Port of Gabès and will boost trade between Tunisia, Algeria and Libya.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse