Prioristise fact-checking as weapon against dis/misinformation – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang



Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress, has urged Public Relations (PR) professionals to navigate the media landscape with vigilance, emphasising the crucial role of fact-checking in an era of information overload.

Addressing PR experts during the national public relations and communications summit in Kwahu, she urged them to be extra vigilant in their work and prioritise the verification of information, to counteract misinformation and disinformation.

She further highlighted the importance of adopting responsible communication practices in the current explosive media environment.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman stressed that with the abundance of information, it was more critical than ever for PR professionals to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the content they disseminate.

She said as the public continued to grapple with the challenges posed by misinformation and information overload, the call to action served as a reminder of the vital role PR professionals

played in maintaining the integrity of information sharing.

She said by prioritising fact-checking and vigilance in their work, PR professionals would help combat the spread of false information and contribute to a more informed society.

‘Providing accurate information can be challenging in a politicised environment but I encourage you to strive for the truth and integrity in your practice,’ she added.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, the Immediate Past President of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana, highlighted the importance of adapting to new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the profession and status of PR practitioners.

He also emphasised that AI could bring significant efficiencies and allow practitioners to achieve more with less.

He said IPR Ghana’s primary objective was to offer a professional structure for the practice of public relations and elevate the abilities and standing of its members as expert professionals.

He noted that while AI can perform tasks requiring huma

n intelligence, such as learning, problem-solving, and decision-making, creativity remained the domain of humans.

‘By blending their expertise in public relations and communications with AI’s processing powers, professionals can elevate their practice,’ he said, adding, ‘Moreover, AI can help combat misinformation, disinformation, and information overload by tracking sentiment.’

The Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana organised the national summit alongside its Annual General Meeting drawing public relations and communication practitioners, and academics from both public and private sectors.

The event aimed to address pressing concerns in public relations, particularly in an era marked by widespread misinformation, disinformation, and information overload.

The three-day event, on the theme: ‘PR experience in the age of misinformation, disinformation and information overload,’ brought together industry experts, professionals, and stakeholders to discuss and share insights on navigating the complex la

ndscape of modern communication.

The summit provided a platform for participants to network and learn innovative practices, while the Annual General Meeting reviewed the previous year’s activities, reflected on them, and planned for 2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency