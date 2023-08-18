Prince Debrah to contest Korley Klottey NPP parliamentary primary

Mr Prince Appiah Debrah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Korley Klottey in the 2020 general election, has filed his nomination forms to contest in the parliamentary primary to be held in September 2023.

With a funfair, supporters of Mr Debrah joined him as he went to the party’s Constituency Office at Osu, in Accra, to file his nomination, hopefully, to be elected to represent the NPP in the 2024 general election to wrest the seat from the National Democratic Congress.

The aspirant was received by Madam Juliana Aboagye, the Korley Klottey Constituency Chairperson of the party.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Debrah called on the other aspirants to maintain unity and support the winner in the march towards victory in 2024.

He said all the aspirants belonged to the same party and, as such, there was no need to quarrel and intimidate one another during their campaigns.

Mr Debrah expressed the hope that he would win the election due to the feedback he was receiving on his campaign tour in the constituency.

‘This is a pointer to the fact that the people in the Constituency want to change the narrative… regarding the old stock,’ he said.

Mr Debrah said there were many challenges in the Constituency with regard to infrastructure, job creation and tourism potential, adding, ‘I am sure I am the one to lead the party to victory.’

The 2020 NPP Parliamentary candidate is a businessman who had provided jobs to some of the youth.

‘With this, I am the best candidate and I urge the delegates to vote for me to lead the party,’ Mr Debrah said.

