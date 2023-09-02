Prime Minister meets Minister of Culture

Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani met on Saturday with Minister of Culture Hayet Ketat Guermazi at the Government Palace in the Kasbah. During the meeting, the progress of the work of the Ministry of Culture was discussed, as well as the situation of cultural institutions and the future role of culture in light of technological developments. The Prime Minister recommended further digitalisation of services to artists and innovators so that support reaches those who deserve it. The Minister of Culture briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing preparations for the reopening of the Bardo Museum to coincide with the start of the school year. She also informed him of the preparations for the organisation of the Carthage Film Festival as a special session to celebrate the centenary of Tunisian cinema, as well as the organisation of the Carthage Theatre Festival. The inscription of the island of Djerba on the World Heritage List was also of interest to the Prime Minister, who recommended the involvement of all stakeholders to ensure its success. For her part, the Minister of Culture stressed that international support is being mobilised for this project.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse