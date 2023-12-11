Prime Minister chairs ministerial working session on agricultural companies

Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani chaired a ministerial working session on the situation of agricultural companies at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on Monday, in the presence of Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdelmonem Belati and Minister of State Property and Land Affairs Mohamed Rekik.

The meeting discussed the file of agricultural companies in order to strengthen the agricultural sector and maintain its sustainability, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse