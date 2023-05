President Kais Saied, on Friday, met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in Tunis Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al-Saqr.

The Saudi ambassador handed President Saied an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz to take part in the Summit of the 32nd session of the Council of the League of Arab States, which will take place in May in Jeddah.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse