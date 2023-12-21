President Saied meets with Indonesian Foreign Minister



President Kais Saied, Thursday, had a meeting with Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, at Carthage Palace.

The Head of State underlined the strong historical ties between the two nations, expressing Tunisia’s commitment to boost bilateral cooperation, particularly in key economic sectors such as phosphate.

President Saied stressed the need to update the legal framework governing Tunisia-Indonesia relations.

He reiterated Tunisia’s «unwavering support to the Palestinian cause and to Palestinians’ legitimate right to establish an independent State with Al-Quds as its capital.»

Minister Retno Marsudi handed President Saied an invitation letter on behalf of the Indonesian President, inviting him to visit Jakarta.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister commended the «cooperative, consultative, and coordinated relations established between Indonesia and Tunisia,» emphasising her country’s determination to further develop them, particularly in areas of common interest such as trade, phosphate export

s, women’s empowerment, and defence.

Quoted in a video published by the Presidency, Minister Marsudi indicated that the meeting addressed ways to consolidate bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic and defence sectors.

“We are considering the signing of an agreement to increase exports of Tunisian phosphate to Indonesia,” she said.

She added that Indonesia is also committed to providing spare parts for Tunisian F-5 aircraft, thus strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

She affirmed Indonesia’s stance in favour of an immediate ceasefire in Palestinian territories and insisted on the imperative to exert pressure on Israel to halt its assault on Gazans. «Efforts should be made to resolve this conflict,» she indicated, stating that the two-state solution is «the way forward.”

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse