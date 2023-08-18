President Saied meets Justice Minister

The role of the public prosecution in initiating legal proceedings and ruling on pending cases for years were at the heart of the meeting that President Kais Saied had with Minister of Justice Leila Jaffel at the Carthage Palace Friday.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the head of state stressed the role of the public prosecution in pressing charges against all those who have committed crimes against citizens and the state. «Because, the people demand accountability and cleaning the country, within the framework of fair trials where the law is applied equally to all.»

President Kais Saied stressed, in this context, “the need to rule on a number of cases that have been pending in the courts for many years.” He urged holding accountable everyone who works these days to starve the people through illegal speculation and monopoly on foodstuffs in particular.”

The President said the joint inspection operations carried out by the ministries of Interior, Finance, Trade, Export Development, Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries proved the size of the monopoly and the networks behind it and create crises in order to harm citizens and inflame social conditions.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse