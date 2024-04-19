President of Republic inaugurates 38th edition of Tunis Book Fair [Upd 1]

Tunis: President of the Republic, Kais Saied, Friday, inaugurated the 38th edition of the Tunis International Book Fair (French: FILT) in El Kram under the slogan « Go Beyond What You See With Your book in your Hand,»

The slogan of the book fair is an extract from a poem written in Arabic by famous Tunisian poet late Mohamed Ghozzi.

The Head of State was welcomed at the Kram Exhibition Center by Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister in charge of Cultural Affairs Moncef Boukthir, who accompanied him on a long tour of the various stands and pavilions of the fair.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Palestinian ambassador in Tunis Hayel Al Fayoum, Italian ambassador and guest of honor of this edition Alessandro Prunas, as well as a number of ambassadors from several participating countries and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Tunisia.

Kais Saied toured several stands of the Cultural Affairs Ministry and the National Defence Ministry, the Italian pavilion as well as stan

ds from many participating countries, including Saudi Arabia and Oman. He took note of recent Tunisian and Arab publications and several exhibited works. He spoke to a large number of authors, publishers and exhibitors about their aspirations in the book and publishing industry sector.

The President also visited the stands of the Ministry of Women, Family, Children and the Elderly, and the Education Ministry where he spoke to Education Minister Saloua Abassi. He also visited the stands of the Ministry of Communication Technologies, the University Publication Center, the French Institute of Tunisia (IFT) and the Abdelwaheb Ben Ayed Foundation (FABA, partner in the organization of this edition).

The Head of State visited the stand of the United Nations office in Tunisia where he learnt about the Organization’s programmes in the areas of climate change and the fight against poverty. He, then, visited the stands of the Tunis International Center for the Digital Cultural Economy (TICDCE), the Tunisian Academy of

Sciences and Arts of Beit Al-Hikma and Alecso.

The Head of State also went to the Palestinian pavilion which offered a special programme on the Palestinian resistance, identity and heritage. He spoke to several invited Palestinian authors.

The President also visited the stands of Spain and Russia, which is participating for the second consecutive year.

The FILT 2024 is open to the public from April 19 to 28. It is attended by 25 countries including Iran, Turkey, Italy (guest of honor), France, Great Britain and Russia. It is also attended by 319 exhibitors including 161 Tunisians, and 158 Arabs and foreigners.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse