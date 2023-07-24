President of Republic calls on FAO to impose strategic stockpile of cereals to be used in times of need

President of the Republic, Kais Saied, called on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to impose the constitution of a strategic stock of cereals to be used in case of need, in order to ensure the necessities of life so that food is not a weapon that kills people.

In a speech delivered at the opening session of the UN Food Systems Summit in Rome, the Head of State pointed out that, according to the latest statistics from the United Nations, cereal production is set to reach an unprecedented level, wondering why famine is spreading when cereals are available.

Saied explained that, on the basis of numerous studies, the quantities of cereals that have been stockpiled are far greater than the wheat that is being sold on the markets, and he continued to ask: “Are cereals food or a weapon? It seems that it has become a weapon, and this weapon has especially harmed those countries that are still described as developing countries after more than seventy or eighty years of independence”, he said.

“This can be justified by the war in Ukraine, and I hope that the battles will stop now because this country is ranked ninth in the world in terms of grain production, and if the battles stop now and the Black Sea corridor is opened up, something will change”, he said.

The Head of State added that the world was experiencing many fluctuations, from the flu pandemic that shook it to the unprecedented flows of large numbers of refugees, rainfall and rising temperatures.

He stressed that the world is in a state of labour and that humanity is waiting for a new baby, which it does not want, not a dead baby, not a deformed baby, but a newborn baby born under the aegis of two parents who share everything, even if one is from the North and the other from the South.

Saied also addressed the issue of climate change, pointing out that most countries in the world are experiencing climate fluctuations which have led to an unprecedented water crisis due to global warming, which has not been caused by the poor.

He explained that “toxic gases are being emitted and are reaching our countries, and these gases are not the only cause. Many others are caused by industrial companies in many developing countries as if the people of these countries were a different race from humans…”. Deadly diseases have spread, polluting the water and the air”, he said.

The President of the Republic criticised the slowness in taking measures to reduce this phenomenon, saying: “You are going to speak within the framework of the specialised commissions within the organisation about alternative energies and the desalination of seawater, but now, at this meeting, there are fires everywhere, like in Tunisia at the moment”.

He stressed that the world urgently needs new thinking and new perceptions in anticipation of a new era.

World cereal production is expected to reach a record level in 2024/2023, according to the latest version of the FAO’s “Cereal Supply and Demand Synthesis”, published on 7 July 2023.

The FAO revised upwards its forecast for world cereal production in 2023 to 819.2 million tonnes, an increase of 1.1 % compared to last year”, the FAO said.

The organisation also raised its forecast for world cereal stocks at the end of the 2024/2023 seasons to 878 million tonnes, an increase of around 2.3 % on the previous season. At this level, the world average of cereal stocks relative to utilisation will remain unchanged at 30.6 %, “indicating a comfortable outlook for supplies in the new season”.

The FAO’s latest forecast for world cereal trade in 2024/2023 indicates a contraction of 0.9 % from the 2023/2022 level, with wheat volumes down from record levels.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse