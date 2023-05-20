President Kais Saied orders distribution of social housing as soon as possible

President Kais Saied, on Saturday, ordered the distribution of social housing “as soon as possible according to clear criteria based on fairness and without any favouritism”, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic. During a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Interior Minister Kamel Feki and Social Affairs Minister Malek Zahi, to examine the causes of the delay in the distribution of a large number of social housing, Saied stressed that “there is no justification whatsoever for the delay that led to the deterioration of the situation of quite a few of these houses as well as the theft that affected them.” The President of the Republic also emphasised the need to hold responsible any party that assigns these social housing “to those who do not deserve it. That was the case in the years following the issuance of the order on the distribution of this type of housing in 2012, when citizens used to go to the seats of some parties to obtain social housing,” he added. The President pointed out that this process falls on the state alone alone and there was no way for it to be replaced by any other party. He also stressed the need to apply the law to all those who unlawfully seized a number of social housing and to put an end to these abuses.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse