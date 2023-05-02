President Akufo-Addo has addressed our concerns – PWDs

Leadership of the Ghana Union of Physically disabled Workers, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for acknowledging their concerns in his speech delivered at the May Day parade in Bolgatanga.

The Union is the workers wing of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, made up of different professionals including teachers.

‘The President has addressed our concerns, but unless what he said comes to fruition, we cannot completely say they are realised,’ Mr Simon Yaw Japaah, the National Chairman of the Union said.

‘In fact, our main concern is the assertion of the President to our Disability Amendment Bill 2006, which addresses most of our challenges, ranging from rent, disability allowances which includes physically challenged transport and physically challenged guard, and accessibility.’

Mr Japaah was responding to the May Day speech of the President in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga.

The theme for May Day celebrations was ‘Protecting Incomes and Pensions in an Era of Economic Crisis; our Responsibility.’

Mr Japaah expressed concern that the workplaces of members of the Union were not accessible to them, adding that even though some District Assembly offices had some facilities for persons living with disability, such facilities were not completely accessible.

‘Look round the country, the District Assembly buildings constructed by government have recognition for the disable, but we still want them to be more accessible because we cannot climb up. Even if we use wheelchairs, we cannot climb,’ Mr Japaah said.

The Union through placards indicated that workers with disability also deserved dignity and respect, they had the right to employment, and stressed that ‘The right to work is a right for all.’

Reverend Isaac Owusu, the President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), also in a separate interview with the GNA, called on the Government to ensure that all coordination needed for teachers to carry out their work were supplied on time to curb the challenges they faced.

He reiterated calls for pensions to be protected, adding that ‘their taxes are too many, and I think that as a country, we have to look at it again, so that we can all do what is expected of us.’

Reverend Owusu congratulated all GNAT members for their service to the nation despite the numerous challenges they faced and urged them to continue to contribute to national development while leadership worked to ensure better conditions of service for them.

Source: Ghana News Agency