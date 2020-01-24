Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment in Gwembe district, Southern Province, Zambia (24 January 2020)
Status: Evidences of flood waters detected along the river. No major floods impacted directly urban areas.
Further actions (s): Continue monitoring
Preliminary observations, impact and severity:
Evidences of flood waters detected in the agricultural zone along the river. No flood observed in the urban area
(1) pre-event (reference) image: ArcGIS Basemap and Google Earth
(2) post-event images: Pleiades, 23 January 2020, CNES (2020), Distribution Airbus DS
(3) baseline data: administrative boundaries: OCHA, ROSEA 2020
Source: International Charter Space and Major Disasters