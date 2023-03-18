Polls: Brand strategist scores INEC high

A Brand Strategist, Dr Abiola Olaoluwakitan, has scored Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) high in the conduct of the governorship and house of assembly elections.

Abiola, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after exercising her franchise at Polling Unit 26, Ward 11, Abidiogun, New Adeoyo, Ring Road, Ibadan, said INEC had improved in the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

“This election has shown great improvement on the part of INEC, compared with the past ones, including the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

“I will say that INEC has greatly improved. The elections went well, though there were challenges and some infractions.

“But, on the whole, I will score INEC as having performed above 80 per cent in the last two polls and that is an ‘A’ for every examination.

“I am advising INEC to take note of those identified challenges and do necessary amendment in order to sustain voters’ confidence in the process,” she said.

Olaoluwakitan described the accreditation and voting as very smooth, while the electorate turned out as much as they could.

“So, what we are hoping for is that as the process was, the acceptability of the results would be welcome by the candidates and their supporters,” she said.

The brand strategist advised candidates to accept the outcome of the elections in good faith, saying, “the development of Oyo State should be paramount than that of any Individual.” (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

