Political line of independents supportive of July 25 process (MP)

The political line of the bloc of independents, a total of 38 MPs, endorses July 25 process, said deputy Riadh Jaidan.

Three seats will be allocated to the bloc at the Assembly of People’s Representatives (French: ARP), as set out in Article 31 of the rules of procedure, the independent MP further told TAP.

The parliamentary group will be represented in the 13 standing committees on the basis of proportional representation pursuant to Article 52 of rules of procedure, Jaidan (France 3 constituency) added.

Independent MPs will pick their representatives in the parliament bureau and committees by consensus; if no consensus is reached, representatives will be elected.

