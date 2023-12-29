Political formations fully opposed to “political system which President endeavours to put in place”Yuletide: Road Safety Authority, MTTD embark on education, enforcement to promote road safety

The Coordination of Progressive Democratic Forces, the Forum of Democratic Forces and the Republican Party (Al-Joumhouri) said Friday they are “utterly opposed to the political system which the President of the Republic is endeavouring to put in place, notwithstanding his failure to convince Tunisians.”

These political formations said in a joint statement issued following the announcement of the preliminary results of December 24 elections they are “ready to stand firm against” what they called “a dictatorial populist project.”

They urged “all active political forces to close ranks” in a bid to create a “national democratic and social alternative.” The latter, signatories further said, ” lays the foundations for a civic State which champions national soverreignty and which constitution respects the will of citizens.”

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse – English

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Central East Motor Traffic and Transport Department have embarked on a joint education and coordinated enforcement exercise to enhance road safety during and after the Christmas festivities.

The exercise, started on Thursday, December 28, along the Kasoa-YooMart-Liberia Camp stretch, is focused on unprescribed lamps, vehicles with relay drivers and logbooks, among others.

Passengers, during the outreach, also received education and encouraged to ensure that drivers adhered to all road safety rules and report recalcitrant ones to the police.

Miss Catherine Hamilton, Greater Accra Regional Director, NRSA, said the exercise would be replicated on other highways, adding that next year, the NRSA would carry out an exercise to address jaywalking.

Jaywalking is the act of walking across a street in a careless and dangerous way, or not at the proper place.

She said such exercises would help the Authority to make informed decisions and direct future policies gear

ed towards improving road safety.

Ms Hamilton wished Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year and urged them to enjoy the yuletide in moderation.

Source: Ghana News Agency