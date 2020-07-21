Polio this week as of 21 July 2020

In response to donor and stakeholder feedback, as well as the programme’s evolving needs and challenges, in December 2019, GPEI launched an internal governance review process to evaluate how to improve the partnership’s operations and structures at the leadership level (Polio Oversight Board, Finance & Accountability Committee and Strategy Committee). The result of a series of surveys, workshops, interviews and stakeholder consultations conducted over a six-month period, this report outlines key issues with recommendations aimed at strengthening the programme’s governance.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

• Afghanistan: five WPV1 cases and five WPV1 positive environmental samples

• Pakistan: two WPV1 cases and eight WPV1 positive environmental samples

• Cameroon: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

• Chad: three cVDPV2 cases

Source: Global Polio Eradication Initiative