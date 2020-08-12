Polio this week as of 12 August 2020

• A cVDPV2 outbreak has been detected in Sudan. WHO and UNICEF are working closely with the Ministry of Health to plan and launch an effective outbreak response to limit virus spread.

• Polio vaccination campaigns continue to resume in countries worldwide in the context of strict COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures. This week a campaign will go ahead in some areas of Pakistan, the second held in the nation since campaigns resumed in July.

• Dr. Joanna Nikulin has been appointed as the Coordinator of the GPEI Hub in Amman, Jordan, effective immediately. Dr. Nikulin has over 15 years of experience in polio eradication, immunization and child health, and has served in some of the most challenging settings worldwide. She has been acting as the interim Hub Coordinator since September 2019.

• Tributes have been paid by the polio programme to David Newberry, fondly remembered as the ‘father of the Core Group Polio Project’. After years spent eradicating smallpox and fighting guinea worm, David turned his determination and expertise to the battle against polio. Under his leadership, immense progress was made against polio in countries including Angola, India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Bangladesh and Nepal. Colleagues of David extend their deepest sympathies to his family and friends, and remember him fondly here.

• Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

o

 Afghanistan: 14 cVDPV2 cases and eight cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

 Pakistan: five WPV1 positive environmental samples and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

 Chad: five cVDPV2 cases

 Cote d’Ivoire: six cVDPV2 cases

 Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): one cVDPV2 case

 Ethiopia: two cVDPV2 cases

 Mali: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Source: Global Polio Eradication Initiative