Polio this week as of 08 January 2020

On 11 December 2019, the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) held its twenty-third meeting. Read the committee’s report of progress for affected IHR States Parties subject to Temporary Recommendations.

Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives): Afghanistan � two WPV1 cases and two WPV1 positive environmental samples; Pakistan � 11 WPV1 cases, 13 WPV1 positive environmental samples and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples; Malaysia � one cVDPV2 and one positive environmental samples; Zambia � one cVDPV2

Source: Global Polio Eradication Initiative