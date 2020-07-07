Polio this week as of 07 July 2020

• With no WPV detected in Nigeria since 2016, the country has been removed from the list of WPV-endemic countries. The move follows last month’s deliberations of the independent African Regional Certification Commission for Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC) meeting, which reviewed and accepted the complete documentation for Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Nigeria and South Sudan, supporting wild poliovirus-free status of these countries. With Nigeria officially free of WPVs, the WHO African Region remains on track to be certified free of WPVs, which is anticipated to occur in late August, when the ARCC reviews the collective national documents from the Region’s 47 countries a final time.

• Three months since the suspension of all mass immunization due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burkina Faso has resumed polio vaccination campaigns under strict COVID-19 prevention measures. Read more…

• Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

o Afghanistan: three WPV1 cases, 8 cVDPV2 cases and 4 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

o Pakistan: one WPV1 case, nine WPV1 positive environmental samples and three cVDPV2 cases

o Chad: four cVDPV2 cases

o Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case

