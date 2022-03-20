Polio immunisation campaign begins in four countries after case confirmed in Malawi – UNICEF

Published by

More than nine million children are to be vaccinated against polio in the first round of a mass campaign across four countries in Eastern and Southern Africa, after an outbreak was confirmed in Malawi. The drive, led by governments, with the support of UNICEF and partners, was launched today in Malawi, and will be followed on Thursday with campaigns starting in neighbouring Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia. Three more rounds of vaccination will follow in the coming months, covering a total of more than twenty million children. “This is the first case of wild polio detected in Africa for more th…

