Police trains players in hospitality industry on how to tackle human trafficking

In a collaborative effort to combat trafficking within the hospitality sector, members of the Ghana Progressive Hotels Association (GHAPROHA) received crucial education from the Anti-Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service (Tema).

The goal of the initiative was to equip hoteliers with the knowledge and skills required to handle and prevent human trafficking incidents in their establishments.

It emphasised the joint commitment of GHAPROHA and law enforcement to foster a safer and more secure environment within the hospitality industry.

Speaking during an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Office, Detective-Chief Inspector Raymond Nwinsori, the Regional Coordinator for Human Trafficking in Tema, raised concerns about the increasing prevalence of trafficking in the region, highlighting the urgent need for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to combat this escalating issue.

He stated some facts that human trafficking, a crime generating approximately $150 billion annually, impac

ts around 40.3 million people globally, with 65 percent being female, including 46 percent adult women and 19 percent adolescent girls, and Africa accounting for 23 percent of the global incidents, affecting over 9.2 million people living in modern slavery.

Mr. Nwinsori emphasised the significant role Hoteliers play in searching for and rescuing trafficking victims, citing studies revealing traffickers’ frequent use of hotels in the transportation process for sex or labour trafficking.

He urged them to remain vigilant in identifying potential trafficking indicators such as cash payments for hotel bills one day at a time, suspicious behaviour like constant door watching and late-night movements by traffickers, victims referring to traffickers as ‘daddy,’ the use of derogatory slang, ordering adjacent rooms, and over-threats or physical assaults on victims.

Mr. Fred Akweter, Country Manager for Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), also revealed through an interview with GNA that in the relentless fight a

gainst child trafficking, OUR is dedicated to supporting law enforcement agencies in gathering intelligence, providing essential training, and allocating resources for investigations to rescue children subjected to sexual exploitation while safeguarding the rights and safety of survivors.

He highlighted their commitment to tactical advice, logistical support, and collaboration with social welfare to ensure the comprehensive well-being of survivors.

‘After a successful rescue, survivors are placed in partner shelters, where they receive psychotherapy, medical assessments, vocational training, and other forms of support.’ he said

Mr. Nwinsori urged hoteliers to report any trafficking suspicions to the police or the anti-trafficking unit directly, encouraging them not to lose hope as the anti-trafficking unit is prepared to act on the information and help eliminate human trafficking.

Source: Ghana News Agency