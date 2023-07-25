Police facility inaugurated at Onkumbula

A new police station was officially inaugurated at Onkumbula in the Oshikoto Region by the Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo, on Monday.

The construction of the state-of-art facility at over N.dollars 71 million follows years of complaints by residents over the lack of policing services, which forced them to travel long distances to access such services.

In his remarks, Shikongo said the government will spare no resources to invest in projects that are aimed at bettering the living standards and socio-economic development of the Namibian people.

“The development of this infrastructure is a true reflection of the Namibian government’s commitment in enhancing safety and security,” he said.

The facility amongst others has five charge offices, a boardroom, record and armoury room, radio room and server room.

It also has three holding cells, a doctor’s consultation room, two-bedroom flats and barracks with 12 rooms for males and eight for females, as well as a fuel station.

During the same event, two vehicles were handed over to ensure the mobility of the officers at the police station.

Meanwhile, Oshikoto Governor Penda Ya Ndakolo in a speech read on his behalf, said that the opening of a new police station is part of government’s efforts to bring services closer to the people in remote rural areas.

“This will also assist the community in the Eengodi and Nahale Lya Mpingana Constituencies who mostly travel long distances to access service,” he said.

He stressed that the police have been brought closer thus the community should work with the police to ensure a crime free society.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency