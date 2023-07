Prime Minister Najla Bouden honoured Amer El-Ouf, a veteran from the Bizerte governorate, and journalist Rachid Baccai, who is active in the Association for the Preservation of the Medina of Bizerte and the Association Action and Development, at a ceremony held on Saturday at the Kasbah, according to a department press release.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse