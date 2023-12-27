Place premium on transformative activities – Youth advised

Dr Thomas Techie Ocran, President of the Southern Ghana Union Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, has urged the youth to prioritise transformative activities to positively impact society.

He has, therefore, charged them to practise sound biblical teachings and champion the same in all endeavours.

He gave the advice at the opening ceremony of this year’s Pathfinders Camporee of the West-Central Africa Division of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Accra.

The Camporee, organised every five years, is to instil in the youth of the church sound biblical doctrines for life’s journey.

The Pathfinders is used to describe children in the Church between the ages of 10 and 15.

This year’s Pathfinder Camporee, hosted by the Southern Union Conference of the SDA Church was on the theme; ‘The Story of Joseph.’

The week-long conference has brought together more than eight thousand participants from across 22 African countries.

Pastor Ocran said the Camporee served a significant purpose in the lives of th

e participants and the youth had a lot to learn to help them navigate the right path to fulfil their ‘callings and destinies.’

‘We use the opportunity to teach them a lot of things to guide and help them in their daily walk with Jesus,’ he said.

Pastor Dr Alfred Asiem, West Central Africa Division Youth Director, indicated that the Camporee was a platform to help the youth in the church to appreciate its values within the context of sound teachings of the Bible adding that there was a lot to be impacted into the participants to ensure they grew in the knowledge of the word of God.

Busi Khumalo, the World Youth Pastor Director, expressed delight and appreciation for the programme, stressing that, they were ready to partner states to champion a worthy cause.

Source: Ghana News Agency