PhytoSciences Consultants GmbH Announced West African Expansion with Launch of PhytoSciences Ghana Consultants Limited in an Ongoing Effort to Support Legalizing Medical Cannabis

ACCRA, Ghana, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PhytoSciences Consultants GmbH, an international consulting firm, announced the expansion of its services to West Africa, providing regulatory, cannabis scientific guidance to government and private sectors, with the establishment of PG Solutions Limited, DBA PhytoSciences Ghana.

“It is an honor to finally be expanding our services to Ghana,” said Dr. Pritesh Kumar, the Managing Director of PhytoSciences GmbH. “We see Ghana as an emerging market for cannabis and with our vast expertise we are happy to support this region as the developments continue.”

PhytoSciences Ghana will offer the same vast resource base of proprietary knowledge, methodologies, and experience as its parent company, but with a specialized focus on regional policies. This includes access to an international network of scientists and subject matter experts. PhytoSciences Ghana will also offer clients access to the global knowledge management system, a proprietary network that provides start-up cannabis companies and regulators strategic support in developing, strategizing, and executing commercial and policy objectives. PhytoSciences Consultants have always made establishing quality standards for the cannabis industry their highest goal, and they will continue to do so in Ghana.

PhytoSciences Ghana supports the establishment of appropriate, government-regulated cannabis testing regulations and procedures. They will help develop viable frameworks for legislative change in Ghana and offer tailored solutions to local companies so they can strategically maneuver the market as it emerges.

To learn more about PhytoSciences Ghana, visit the website at https://pghsolutions.com/ , office@pghsolutions.com.

About PG Solutions Ltd:

PG Solutions Ltd. DBA PhytoSciences Ghana is a member firm of PhytoSciences GmbH that provides clients with scientific consulting, investment due diligence, and regulatory guidance that is centered in the Ghanaian market. PhytoSciences Ghana has assembled a top management team and has access to expertise, intelligence assets, and resources in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

