PHOTO GALLERY: Embassy of Israel marks 75th anniversary with memorable concert

The Embassy of Israel in Ghana has marked Israel’s 75th anniversary with a magnificent reception and thrilling stage concert at the National Theatre in Accra. The reception at the foray of the National Theatre, preceded by live drum and dance concert, was attended by a vibrant audience including the Diplomatic Corps, some Ministers of State, Israeli Community, and the media, were given a worthwhile treat. The electrifying performances choked them with adrenaline pumping happiness as they sang and clapped along to non-stop stage drum and dance deliveries from the Tararam Ensemble from Israel who had traversed the Eastern Coastline of the Mediterranean to Accra. The Tararam Drum and Dance Ensemble, in all black costumes, were at their best as they thrilled the expectant audience to over an hour of performance filled with laughter, unending applause and a surge of emotion and excitement altogether. Tararam is a creative ensemble of performing artists who produce extraordinary sounds from ordinary objects, including industrial and household tools, a variety of percussion instruments, and the most basic instrument of all, the body.

Source: Ghana News Agency