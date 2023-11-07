Petroleum Commission Ghana supports Journalist Training on Energy Transition

The Petroleum Commission is providing support for the training of more than 30 Journalists on the pressing global subject of Energy Transition, Climate Financing, and related topics. The training initiative, known as the ‘Finance and Economics Clinic,’ is organised by El de D Consult and is a periodic effort aimed at enhancing the capacity of journalists in the realm of business and financial reporting. The participating journalists have been carefully selected from regions, spanning Greater Accra, Ashanti, Volta, and Western. As the world gears up for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), set to take place in Dubai, issues concerning Energy Transition will undoubtedly take centre stage. This year’s conference, COP28, will place significant emphasis on the call for a global transition to clean energy and the decarbonization of the energy sector, all to curb global warming and aim towards the attainment of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The primary objective of the training is to equip participating journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively cover this trending subject and to expose them to the potential implications on economies, particularly Ghana’s. The Petroleum Commission, the regulator and manager of Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector, maintains a deep interest in both local and global dialogues surrounding Energy Transition. As a result, the Commission has provided support for the training programme, recognizing its unique role in empowering the media to report more comprehensively and accurately on this crucial global matter. Egbert Faibille Jnr., Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, hailed the training as timely and encouraged participating journalists to seize this golden opportunity to build a robust knowledge base on the subject, which will significantly enhance their accurate reporting on Energy Transition and related matters. He stated, ‘There are implications for how our country approaches the issue of Energy Transition, and therefore, a well-informed media is of paramount importance in discussing this matter and shaping the national discourse in this regard. I wish the participating journalists success, and as a Commission, we will continue to make informed decisions in the best interests of Ghana and its citizens.’ Edward Appiah-Brafoh, Corporate Affairs Manager at the Petroleum Commission, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to collaborating with the media to ensure that both journalists and the public remain well-informed about developments in the petroleum industry, especially on issues relating to Energy Transition, where a good number of global citizens are oblivious as to the true meaning and direction of Energy Transition. Fred Avornyo, the Lead Facilitator for the training, expressed gratitude to the Petroleum Commission for their support. He explained that since its inception, the Finance and Economics Clinic has trained numerous journalists, many of whom now lead their respective Business News desks. The ultimate goal of the El de D Finance and Economic Clinic is to enhance the knowledge and confidence of journalists in the domain of business reporting, and they intend to persist until a critical mass of practitioners can confidently report on finance and economics-related subjects. He further mentioned that, with support from institutions such as the World Bank, the US Embassy, Newmont Ghana, and others, significant progress had been made, but there was still much work to be done. The training will span two months, encompassing both in-person and virtual sessions. In addition, participants will be organized into a WhatsApp group for an extended two-month virtual mentoring programme.

Source: Ghana News Agency