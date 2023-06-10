The Tunisian Association of Management Controllers and Financial Managers (French: COGEREF) held a conference on June 9-10 on the theme “Performance Management and Finance Function Transformation.” Focus was laid on the need to adapt Tunisian public and private companies to the technological changes required today in the profession of management controllers and financial managers. COGEREF President Ridha Abdelmoula said there is need to develop Tunisian companies so that they keep abreast of global developments in control, sound management and transparency in this field. New mechanisms of management control are tightly linked to technological developments likely to help save time and bridge the gap with international companies. Technological developments shifted to artificial intelligence and relied heavily on “robotics” for the sake of greater efficiency and profitability. Tunisian companies need to have their efforts focused on mobilising funds to invest in the green economy, considering climate change which requires the use of renewables. Financial managers and management controllers have also to take environmentchange into account when producing draft budgets.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse