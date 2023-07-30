Pensioner commits suicide at Okondjatu settlement

A 72-year-old Namibian male reportedly committed suicide on Friday at Otjikango Ekwenje Village (Okondjatu settlement) in the Otjozondjupa Region.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime report on Sunday, indicated that the deceased’s body was found hanging under a tree with a wire around his neck some few meters from his house.

“According to the family members, the deceased was left home alone, at the time of the incident,” it read.

The body was transported to Okakarara State Hospital, where it will be further taken to the Otjiwarongo police mortuary for a postmortem.

There was no suicide note found and the next of kin have been informed.

In a similar incident, 41-year-old Eugene Izaaks committed suicide at Rehoboth’s block D, in the Hardap Region, when he shot himself with his own rifle under the chin and died on the spot.

The incident happened at about 01h30, after an alleged argument with his wife.

No suicide note was found.

In an unrelated event, a 23-year-old male was arrested at the Donkerhoek location in Aranos, Hardap region, for reportedly being in possession of 28 bags of cannabis (35 grams) with a total value of N.dollar 1750 00.

According to NamPol, the suspect was apprehended at about 04h05 on Saturday during the police’s routine search.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency