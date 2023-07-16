PDM gears up for 2024 elections, at Rundu

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) held a mega rally at Rundu on Saturday aimed to revitalize all its structures, as the party gears up for the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The mega rally which started with a roadshow, throughout town, was attended by hundreds of supporters.

Speaking during the rally, PDM president McHenry Venaani said his party commits to providing accessible drinking water to at least five villages within the next year.

“This, dear citizens is not just a solution to a problem, but a promise of hope, of survival and of a better life.

PDM will invest in upgraded water infrastructure, including safe water access points away from crocodile-infested waters,” he said.

He also said the party aims to build new boreholes, develop pumping stations and establish water treatment facilities while it collaborates with international partners and non-governmental organisations to aid in its mission to provide clean drinking water.

“We will seek wisdom from successful water management models to implement whilst focusing on an educational campaign about combating the thread of crocodile attacks and creating awareness about the safe use of water,” he promised.

According to Venaani the Directorate of Environment in the region, last year recorded nine lethal crocodile attacks each one with a tragic loss, a reminder of the urgency this issue demands.

The president meanwhile also talked about how young people in villages in the two Kavango regions are being sustained by pension grants, a situation, he said, should change.

“Old age pension grants are sustaining homesteads in villages. This has to change,” Venaani said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency